Aden - King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) distributed yesterday in Aden Governorate, Yemen, 500 packs of dates to 3000 beneficiaries consisting of patients of kidney failure, chronic diseases, and physical disability, as a part of 3000 tons of dates dedicated to the Governorate.





This aid comes within the framework of diverse projects being provided by the Center for Yemeni people in all regions.