Beqaa - King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSRelief) has distributed for the fifth day in a row of the holy month of Ramadan Iftar (Breaking-fast) meals to Syrian refugee families in the area of Majdal al-Anjar in the Beqaa Governorate, Lebanon, benefiting 500 families comprising 2638 people.





This distribution comes within the Center's projects to alleviate the suffering of the Syrian refugees in neighboring countries.