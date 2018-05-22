Buenos Aires - Minister of Foreign Affairs, Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir, headed here yesterday Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's delegation at the meeting of G20 foreign ministers being held in the capital of the Argentine Republic of Buenos Aires.





On the sidelines of the meeting, the Foreign Minister met with Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, United States Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan, British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, Chilean Foreign Minister Roberto Ampuero, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Argentine Foreign Minister Jorge Faure, and Senegalese Foreign Minister Sidiki Kaba.





During the meetings, they discussed issues of common interest, ways of enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation between the Kingdom and those countries, and issues on the agenda of the meeting.





The meeting was attended by Foreign Ministry's Undersecretary for Multilateral International Affairs Dr. Abdulrahman bin Ibrahim Al-Rassi and Saudi Ambassador to Argentine Republic Riyad bin Saud Al-Khenene.