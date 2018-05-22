Riyadh - Saudi Press Agency (SPA) has enabled smart phone and tablets users to follow news of Saudi team at 2018 World Cup in Arabic and Russian languages via the SPA icon on its homepage, it was reported in Riyadh yesterday (Monday).





Following is the Arabic language link: https://www.spa.gov.sa/ocassion.php?lang=en&galleryid=224 and this is the Russian language link: https://www.spa.gov.sa/ocassion.php? lang = ru & galleryid = 225.

The move comes as part of the interest of SPA President Abdullah bin Fahd Al-Hussein to make available all the technological means to the recipient to get informed of the Saudi national team's news during Russia world cup through his/her smart phone, tablet, or computer, wishing the Saudi team every success.