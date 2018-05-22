London - The King Fahad Academy in London yesterday (Monday) held its eighth annual graduation ceremony, in the presence of Deputy Head of Mission Saud Al-Hamdan and a number of embassy officials.





In a key address, Al-Hamdan availed himself of the opportunity to congratulate the audience on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, which coincided with the celebration of the graduation of students from the academy, noting that the facility was founded more than 30 years ago, thanking all teachers and administrators for their effort, keenness and outstanding activity.