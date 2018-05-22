Jeddah - The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the armed attack on a church in the Russian Republic of Chechnya, resulting in the killing of a number of people.





The Jeddah-based organization's Secretary General Dr. Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen expressed strong denunciation of the terrorist attack and offered condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, reiterating OIC's firm position rejecting all forms of violence, extremism and terrorism regardless of its source and motives.