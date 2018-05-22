Jeddah -The Land Crossings Department, an affiliate of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, offered more than 80,000 Ramadan breakfast meals to Umrah performers at the country's land inlets throughout the fasting month of Ramadan as part of its community partnership responsibility, it was reported here yesterday (Monday).





The "Breakfast meal" program is one of the community partnership initiatives offered by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah through the land ports of the Kingdom in cooperation with the Hadeah (gift) Charity, providing the equivalent of 8,000 meal daily.