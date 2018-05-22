Riyadh - Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture signed a cooperation program with the French Ministry of Agriculture to develop the Kingdom's animal Health capacities.





The Agreement was signed in Paris yesterday (Monday) by Undersecretary of Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture Dr. Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al-Batshan and French Minister of Agriculture Dr. Stephane Le Foll.





The agreement aims to develop and improve veterinary laboratory services in the laboratories of the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture.