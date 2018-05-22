Jeddah – A Dhaka-bound Saudi Arabian Airlines flight made an emergency landing at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah following a malfunction of hydraulic system and subsequent retraction of its nose gear.



The plane sustained little damage when its nose sank to the ground while landing. Medical teams at the airport treated 70 passengers while four others were taken to the health center, according to reports.



Abdurahman Al-Tayyib, spokesman of Saudia, said that SV3818 flight, which was traveling from Madinah to Dhaka, developed some malfunction of the hydraulic system at around 8 p.m. Monday and was therefore diverted to Jeddah airport, Al-Madinah daily reported.



“The pilot made several attempts but failed to correct the malfunction with the front landing gear. Subsequently, the Air Bus 330 made an emergency landing with the nose gear retracted,” he said.



Al-Tayyib said that the flight made emergency evacuation. There were 141 passengers on board in addition to 10 crew members. The concerned authorities have started a probe into the accident, he said.



According to Sabq, health services department at the airport formed a medical team to treat the injured passengers following the emergency landing of the flight.