Jeddah - The border guards thwarted several attempts to smuggle 1117 kilograms of Hashish and arrested 30 individuals of different nationalities during the period from 20/8/1439H until 3/9/1439H, after crossing the southern borders of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.





According to the spokesman of the border guards Commodore Saher bin Mohammed Al-Harbi, those involved included 13 Ethiopians, 6 Somalis, and 11 Yemenis.