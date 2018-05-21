Dammam - The number of new Muslims in the campaign launched by the Center of Dialogue for the Introduction of Islam through the internet of the Cooperative Office for Call, Guidance and Awareness of communities in the province of Qatif from the last month of Ramadan until the beginning of the current month of Ramadan, totaled 8760 new Muslims.





The director of the Center, Engineer Hussein Al-Qahtani said that during the campaign, the number of Muslims reached 8760 new Muslims through direct online dialogue, bringing the number of new Muslims in the Center since its inception to 34479 new Muslims and more than 50 social activists participated in that campaign.