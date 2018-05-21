Khartoum - On the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan, Saudi Ambassador to Sudan, Ali bin Hassan Ja'afar, inaugurated last night in Khartoum the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud's Iftar (breaking-fast) Project including 2000 families in need in a number of states there.





The Ambassador said that the launch of Iftar Project is seen as an opportunity to brief on humanitarian and relief efforts being provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia all over the world.