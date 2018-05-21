Riyadh - The official spokesman of the Coalition Forces Command Coalition for Supporting the Legitimacy in Yemen Colonel Turki Al-Malki announced that at 04:39 am today, the Royal Saudi Air Defense Forces (RSADF) intercepted a ballistic missile launched by Iran-backed Al-Houthi militia from within Yemeni territories (Saada Governorate) towards the Kingdom's territories.





He explained that the missile, which was targeting the city (Jazan), was deliberately launched to target civilian and populated areas, where the RSADF succeeded in intercepting and destroying it, resulted in the scattering of the missile's fragments over the residential areas without causing any injuries.





Colonel Al-Malki further said that this hostile action by the terrorist Al-Houthi militia backed by Iran proves the continuing involvement of the Iranian regime in support of Al-Houthi armed militia with qualitative capabilities in a clear and explicit defiance for the violation of UN resolutions (2216 and 2231) in order to threaten the security of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the regional and international security and that launching ballistic missiles towards densely populated cities and villages is contrary to the international humanitarian law.