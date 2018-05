Makkah - Worshipers of all ages in both Makkah and Madinah are engrossed in reading the Qur’an in Ramadan, the month in which the Holy Book was revealed to the Prophet. Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman ordered the provision of 300,000 copies of the Holy Qur’an in the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.