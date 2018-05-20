Riyadh - Secretary-General of the Council of Saudi Chambers (CSC) Dr. Saud bin Abdulaziz Al-Meshari discussed with the Saudi Ambassador to Finland Faisal Ghulam the ways of enhancing economic and commercial relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Finland.





Al-Meshari highlighted the importance of developing the commercial relations between the two countries through exchanging the visits of trade delegations.



For his part, the Saudi Ambassador to Finland welcomed the cooperation with the Council of Saudi Chambers in order to serve the Saudi business sector.