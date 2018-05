Beish - Five persons of the Indian community embraced Islam Yesterday evening at the Cooperative Office for Call, Guidance and Awareness of Communities in Beish Province at a Ramadan Iftar (Breaking-fast) camp organized by the Office.

The director of the Office, Mohammed bin Ahmed Mashlawi, said that preachers in the Office explained peformance of worshiping to the newly converted Muslims, and provided them with religious books explaining the Islamic religion.