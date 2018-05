Aden - Air raids of jetfighters of the Arab Coalition have killed 18 Al-Houthi Militias members, including one field commander, in South of Al-Hudaydah, Yemen.





Yemeni Military sources said that the Arab Coalition's jetfighters launched a number of air raids targeting Al-Houthi Militias location, where Al-Houthi field commander Muthir Yahya Hussein and a number of Iranian-backed Al-Houthi Militias were killed.