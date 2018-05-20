Djibouti - King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) team has signed at the Saudi Embassy in Djibouti a contract with Al-Rahma Hospital to extend its operation of medical clinics being funded by King Salman Center in the Abkh Yemeni refugee camp in Djibouti.





According to the contract, clinics will provide free medical care for Yemeni refugees in the camp, as the extension of the contract comes after the positive role played by the clinics in providing health care for Yemeni refugees.





On the other hand, the Center's team toured the medical clinics in Abkh, examining their services and the work process, also checking the progress of final executive works for the construction of 300 modern integrated housing units financed by King Salman Center.