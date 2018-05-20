Riyadh -The General Secretariat of Local and International Holy Quran Competition at the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance has nominated contestant Hatem bin Abdullah bin Raizeh of Charitable society for Holy Quran Memorization in Asir Region to compete in Tanzanian International Award for the Holy Quran in its first session to be held on Ramadan 16-22, 1439H.

The Competition's Secretary-General of the Ministry Dr. Mansour bin Mohammed Al-Sameeh said that the ministry, represented by the General Secretariat of the competition and upon direct directives of Minister of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance, Sheikh Saleh bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Al Al-Sheikh is seeking to promote international Quran competitions with the cadres of arbitration along setting plans and programs that contribute to achieving advanced positions in Quranic competitions.