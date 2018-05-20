.Beirut - Saudi Charge d'Affaires in Lebanon Walid bin Abdullah Bukhari held a Ramadan Iftar (Breaking-fast) banquet at his residence in Al-Birzeh here yesterday evening in honor of Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Al-Hariri in presence of Advisor at the Saudi Royal Court Nizar Al-Alula





Bukhari delivered a speech welcoming all, praising distinguished relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Lebanon. For his part, the Lebanese Prime Minister also delivered a speech in which he stressed the depth of relations between the two countries and their brotherly peoples.





«All the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia wants from Lebanon is that to remain united in facing the challenges and to maintain our Arabism and our commitment to the Taif Agreement,» he said, adding that «the history of the Kingdom with Lebanon is full of good and cooperation.»





Al-Hariri expressed his thanks and appreciation to Saudi leaders for their permanent standing alongside Lebanon, saying "The Kingdom has always wanted stability, safety, development and peace for Lebanon.