Riyadh - The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) is distributing Ramadan Iftar meals to displaced Syrians in northern countryside of Aleppo, Yemeni brethren in Taiz, and Rohingya refugees in the Balukhali camp in Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar.



The distribution in Aleppo covered Hreitan, Miznaz, Kafr Hamra and Dara Azza.



In Salah Directorate of Taiz governorate, 1,500 food baskets were distributed benefiting 9,000 people.



The assistance falls within the framework of humanitarian projects provided by the Kingdom, represented by KSRelief.



The UNESCO Arab Group has praised the Kingdom’s efforts to provide humanitarian aid to crisis-affected people and countries around the world.



During a meeting with Arab Group of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) at its headquarters in Paris recently, KSRelief supervisor general Dr. Abdullah Al Rabeeah said the Kingdom’s has provided 5,212,000,000 financial contribution in the educational sector to date.



KSrelief has implemented education programs in nine countries at a total cost of $93,000,000.



KSrelief has implemented 419 humanitarian aid and relief projects in 40 countries.