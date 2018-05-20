Riyadh - The Saudi Royal Air Defense Forces intercepted and destroyed a Houthi ballistic missile targeting the city of Khamis Mushayt, south of the Kingdom.



Two missiles were fired by Iran-backed terrorist Houthi militias from inside Yemeni territories (specifically from Saada governorate) toward the southern borders of Saudi Arabia, where one missile was intercepted and destroyed while the other landed in an unpopulated desert area in Khamis Mushayt.



Coalition Spokesman Col. Turki Al-Malki said that one missile was intercepted at 18:14 hours local time while the other failed to target any populated areas of the city after landing in a desert area.



No casualties or damages were reported, until the preparation of this report.



Col. Al-Malki added that this hostile act by the Iran-backed terrorist Houthi militias proves the continuous involvement of the Iranian regime in supporting the armed Houthi militias with qualitative capabilities in a clear and flagrant violation of the UN Security Council resolutions 2216 and 2231.



Their goal is to undermine the security of the Kingdom as well as regional and global security.



The firing of ballistic missiles towards populated cities and villages is in contravention of humanitarian international laws, Al-Malki stressed.



Earlier this month, Saudi Royal Air Defense Forces intercepted two ballistic missiles fired by the Houthis towards Najran, and another towards Jazan.