SCHNEIDER Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, invited female college students in the Kingdom to participate in the 2018 Go Green in the City competition, which brings together college students from around the world with the objective to support creative ideas and utilize human resources for the creation of innovative solutions for smart cities and the economics of a sustainable, green environment.



Marketing Excellence Leader of Schneider Electric in the Middle East and Africa, Ms. Nora Al Shiha, explained that registering in the global competition is exclusive to college students studying engineering and business administration, and is available until Ramadan 17, coinciding with June 1, through the competition’s website: www.gogreeninthecity.com.



Al Shiha noted that competing teams will get the chance to acquire training, guidance and early career counseling, which will shed light on young national talents and give them the opportunity to prove their abilities. The competition will grant the winners an array of sponsorship, networking and travel prospects, as well as job opportunities within Schneider Electric’s various commercial divisions.



“Today, and in its eighth year, this global competition has become a major event for many educational institutions and college students around the world. It comes within the framework of the company’s efforts to empower Saudi women to play their developmental role and promote innovation and creativity among youth worldwide, in addition to innovating new ways of dealing with the different challenges we face and reaching solutions that make our planet more vital and sustainable. Go Green in the City also aims to activate Schneider Electric’s contribution to the development boom the (Kingdom’s) wise leadership aspires to achieve, in addition to fulfilling the objectives of the National Transformation Program and the ambitious Vision 2030,” Al Shiha said.



The teams qualified in the competition will be assisted and supervised by experts from Schneider Electric to produce viable business models to be presented at one of the seven semifinal regional presentations held in the summer at Europe, North America, China, India, Asia and the Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. The seven winners in these regions will reach the final competition alongside a distinguished team of women and two additional teams selected during the semifinal stage.



After the second round of guidance, the 10 teams will meet in the global final, which will be held in the United States, where a judging panel will choose the winners. The winning team will be offered the opportunity to start their career paths at Schneider Electric after visiting the two global offices of their choice.



Schneider Electric operates in more than 100 countries, and it is the undisputable leader in the field of energy management through medium and low voltage panels, safe energy, and the manufacturing of automation systems; offering its customers integrated solutions characterized by their efficiency and combination of power, automation, and software.