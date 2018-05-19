London - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have arrived in Windsor as they prepare to marry in a ceremony that is being watched by hundreds of millions of people around the world.

The couple - the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex - are now set to tie the knot at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle before travelling through the town in an open-topped carriage.

Ms Markle's white wedding dress - with a white veil and boat neck - was created by British designer Clare Waight Keller, the first female Artistic Director at French fashion house Givenchy. Prince Harry and his best man the Duke of Cambridge are both wearing the frockcoat uniform of the Blues and Royals.