London - Queen Elizabeth II has approved Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new titles of the duke and duchess of Sussex following their marriage, Buckingham Palace said.

«The Queen has today been pleased to confer a Dukedom on Prince Henry of Wales. His titles will be Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel,» the palace said.



«Prince Harry thus becomes His Royal Highness The Duke of Sussex, and Ms. Meghan Markle on marriage will become Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex.»

The announcement came hours before the couple were due to exchange vows at St George's Chapel in Windsor, on Saturday.