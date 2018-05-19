Istanbul - The Islamic leader convening in Istanbul to discuss the aggravated situation following the brutal killing by Israeli force of unarmed Palestinian civilians issued a final communique today calling for the formation of an independent international committee to investigate the situation, form a special force for the protection of civilian Palestinians.

Following are excerpts of the Final Communique of the Islamic Summit conference held today in Istanbul, Turkey, in response to the aggravated situation in the occupied Palestine.

"Having reviewed the alarming situation and growing tensions in the occupied territory of the State of Palestine,

Expressing our profound appreciation to H.E. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for calling for the convening and hosting of this extraordinary Islamic Summit on an issue of such importance for Ummah

Welcoming resolutions adopted on Palestine and Al-Quds al-Sharif by the 29th Arab League Summit held in Dhahran and appreciate naming it as “Al-Quds Summit” by the Custodian of the two holy mosques King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud,

Emphasizing that the central mission of the OIC is protecting the City of Al-Quds Al-Sharif, its historic and legal status, its spiritual place, and to take all necessary measures to put an end to the violations committed by Israel and any party that supports this regime and its colonial and racist policies,

Proceeding from the historical, moral and legal responsibility placed on the Muslim Ummah and in full solidarity with Palestine and its people,

Condemn in the strongest terms the criminal actions of Israeli forces against the Palestinian people in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, particularly in the Gaza Strip, where unarmed Palestinian civilians are exercising their legitimate right of peaceful protest against this inhumane and absolutely illegal occupation; and hold Israel, the occupying Power, fully accountable for the grave atrocities in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, particularly the latest episode of willful murder of at least 60 civilians, and injuring of nearly 2700 others on 14 May.

Declare that these acts constitute savage crimes committed by the Israeli forces with the backing of the U.S. Administration, including through shielding the Israeli occupation in the UN Security Council from accountability; also note that these crimes have been committed against the backdrop of the illegal decision by the U.S. Administration to officially move its embassy from Israel to the occupied City of Al-Quds which has further emboldened the Israeli government in its reckless behavior towards civilian Palestinian population.

Call on the international community, in particular the UN Security Council, to uphold its legal obligations to defend the international law and order as they relate to Palestine; to act in line with its legal and moral obligation to ensure accountability for these unchecked crimes that Israel, the occupying power, is carrying out with impunity; and to put an end to these atrocities, and to provide international protection for the Palestinian people.

Call for the international protection of the Palestinian population including through dispatching of international protection force.

Request the OIC General Secretariat to act immediately to establish an international independent Committee of Experts to investigate the crimes and massacres committed by the Israeli forces against the peaceful and unarmed demonstrators in the Gaza Strip, to determine the culpability of the Israeli officials and communicate the findings to relevant international bodies.

Call upon the UN Security Council, the UN General Assembly, the UN Secretary General, UN Human Rights Council, the special rapporteurs and the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights to take necessary actions to form an international investigation committee into the recent atrocities in the Gaza Strip, and enable the committee to initiate field investigation, within a precise timeframe, and ensuring enacting a clear mechanism to determine the culpability of the Israeli officials with a view to ensuring justice for the victims and put an end to the impunity of the perpetrators.

Call on the UN Security Council, the General Assembly and the Human Rights Council to uphold their responsibilities in this regard and invite all countries to mobilize their efforts to bring this issue to the agenda of the UN General Assembly, the UN Security Council, and the Human Rights Council urgently.

Appreciate the role of the state of Kuwait as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council and its immediate reaction to the bloody events in Gaza and its request to the Security Council for an emergency meeting on 15 May 2018, welcoming the Kuwaiti steps by proposing a draft resolution on the protection of civilians regretting the block from the United States for the press statement in response to those unfortunate events.

Reaffirm the need to coordinate and work together with the international and regional organizations, including the Arab League, the European Union and the African Union on this issue.

Reaffirm the centrality of the Palestinian cause and the status of Al-Quds Al-Sharif to the Muslim Ummah; renew our principled support for the Palestinian people in their pursuit to attain their inalienable national rights, including their right to self-determination and the establishment of their independent and sovereign Palestinian State on the borders of 4 June 1967, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital; and invite all countries to officially recognize the State of Palestine.

Reiterate our rejection of the illegal decision of the President of the United States to recognize Al-Quds as the so-called capital of Israel, the occupying power; reject it as legally null and void and violation of international legitimacy resolutions; consider it an assault on the historical, legal, natural and national rights of the Palestinian people and a deliberate attempt to undermine all peace prospects, threatening international peace and security. Condemn the inauguration of the U.S. embassy in Al-Quds and consider it an act of provocation and hostility against the Muslim Ummah, Palestinian national rights and flagrant violations of international law as well as an assault on the international order, including the UN, that further emboldens Israel, the occupying power, to step up its illegal and criminal actions against the Palestinian people.

Reaffirm our position that Al-Quds shall remain the eternal capital of Palestine and that the inauguration of the U.S. embassy in Al Quds neither alters the legal status of the occupied City, nor legitimizes its illegal annexation by Israel, the occupying power.

Affirm support for the historical Hashemite Custodianship assumed by His Majesty King Abdullah II Ibn Al-Hussain on Muslim and Christian holy sites in Al-Quds, which was reaffirmed by the agreement signed between His Majesty King Abdullah II and His Excellency Mahmud Abbas, President of the State of Palestine on 31 March 2013; and for the role of the Jordanian Department of Al-Quds and Al-Aqsa Mosque Islamic Waqf in preserving and defending Al-Haram Al-Quds Al-Sharif.

Demand that the United States to adhere to the international legitimacy resolutions of the city of al Quds which represents an integral part of the Palestinian Territory occupied in 1967, and invite it to urge Israel, the occupying power, to stop its colonial plans and serious violations that constitute a threat to peace and security in the region and the entire world.

Urge the U.S to stand against the Israeli colonial occupation and to be impartial in achieving the comprehensive peace based on relevant UN resolutions, the international law, the peace process terms of reference, the Arab Peace Initiative and the principle of two-state solution, at all times as part of collective multilateral efforts".