Nokia plans to become one of the top three smartphone players globally in three to five years time, according to executives at HMD Global, a Finnish startup that is licensed to use the Nokia brand during the next decade.

Nokia partnered with Google to come up with the most secure and up-to-date Android. Moreover, they run pure Android, meaning they don’t come with “unnecessary UI changes or hidden processes that would eat up battery life or slow it down”. The idea is to get the maximum amount of storage space with a limited number of pre-installed apps.

Nokia also partnered with leading technology manufacturers to make content creation optimal, such as ZEISS optics and OZO for sound quality.

Saudi Arabia is one of the focus markets, according to Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, general manager of HMD Global in the Middle East. “We’re overwhelmed with the progress and reaction from Saudi’s consumers,” he said. Nokia is confident in the feature phones segment where it sold 70 million last year.

It plans to penetrate the smartphone market to become one of the leaders in the next few years.

Its latest flagship phones have recently arrived in the Saudi market this month with the intention of matching to different tastes, particularly youth. Long battery life and durability are trademarks of the Finnish brand. The manufacturers aim to keep the heritage while maintaining some of the core of the brand but make it relevant to millennials.

The phones are made of aluminum bricks and considered the best in toughness. “Nokia phones are less likely to break compared to other phones,” says Kocchar.

In September, the Nokia 8 was launched with the bothie feature, the ability to take a selfie and a rear-facing camera shot simultaneously in a split-screen. “It has been a key differentiator that no other phone has been able to replicate it,” commented Kocchar.

The Nokia 8 Sirocco is designed for creative storytelling and made in an elegant premium design.