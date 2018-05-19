A security source at the State Security Presidency said today that the concerned authority has monitored an orchestrated activity of a group of persons who dared to violate the country's religious and national pillars through making suspected contacts in support of the activities of foreign circles and, moreover, recruiting some persons in charge of sensitive government positions, providing the foreign circles with money with the aim to destabilize the Kingdom and breach its social structure and mar the national consistency in violation of Article 12 of the Basic System for Rule.The strict monitor of the authority led, thanks to Allah the Almighty, to the arrest of twelve persons while work is still going on to pinpoint other suspects.