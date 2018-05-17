JEDDAH - Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman greeted the people of Saudi Arabia and Muslims all over the world on the advent of the holy month of Ramadan.



“The holy month of Ramadan is a month of mercy and forgiveness, and God has made the holy month a mercy to the entire mankind and an opportunity for the Muslims for their self-introspection and refining of their deeds. Ramadan carries great lessons that encourage us to compete in good deeds to win the pleasure of God,” the King said.



The monarch made the remarks in a message, delivered on his behalf by Minister of Culture and Information Awwad Al-Awwad, marking the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan.



King Salman noted that Saudi Arabia, since its foundation by the late King Abdul Aziz, has been striving to maintain the bright image of the religion of Islam and better serve the interests of the Islamic causes and Muslims.



“When the phenomena of extremism and terrorism emerged, targeting the entire world, the Kingdom worked and still works, with all its potentials, political weight and international clout, to combat them. The Kingdom affirms through all international platforms that extremism and terrorism do not belong to any religion and civilization,” he said.



The King reaffirmed that Saudi Arabia seeks to address threats against global security and stability through entering into coalitions with peace-loving states and establishing an international center, the first of its kind, to confront extremist ideology and foster coexistence among the peoples of the world.