Jeddah - Prince Khalid Al-Faisal Center for Moderation signed a memorandum of cooperation with the Center for Islamic Studies at the British University of Oxford at its headquarters yesterday to promote cooperation between the two Centers in the field of moderation research, training and exchange of experiences between the two Centers.





The memorandum was co-signed by director of Prince Khalid Al-Faisal Center Dr. Hassan Al-Manakhrah, and Director of the Center for Islamic Studies at Oxford University Professor Farhan Nizami.



This agreement comes as one of the most prominent partnerships of the Center for Moderation seeking to establish a number of close relations with scientific bodies with competence at local and global levels.