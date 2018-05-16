Riyadh -The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), is patronizing the Second World Summit on Artificial Intelligence for the Public Interest being held in Geneva, Switzerland on May 15 - 17 at the headquarters of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), organized by ITU in partnership with XPRIZE Foundation, Association for Computing Machinery (ACM) and United Nations agencies.





The Summit, entitled Accelerating Action to Achieve Sustainable Development Goals, aims to identify the practical applications of artificial intelligence able to advance progress towards the goals of sustainable development of the United Nations.