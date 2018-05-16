Paris - Political and human rights activists on Tuesday organized a protest in front of the Iranian embassy in the French capital Paris against Iranian interference in Arab affairs.





The activists said that the aim of the stand was to draw the attention of the French people to the blatant Iranian interference in Syria, Lebanon and Yemen, describing Iran as a terrorist state trying to spread its influence and the illusion that it will rebuild the Persian Empire through the occupation of Arab and Islamic regions.





They stressed the need for the end of this intervention, which finances terrorism, spreads sectarianism and cultivates strife, demanding the unity of the Arab ranks in the face of Iranian influence.