Riyadh - Prince Sultan bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Chairman of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage, announced the opening of the historical Hanafi Mosque in Jeddah next year. The mosque is being restored at the expense of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.





He highlighted the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques' great attention to mosques in general and to historical mosques in particular in historical Dira'iah and historical Jeddah and other sites throughout the Kingdom. This came in a speech by him at the opening of Almia'mar mosque in Historical Jeddah after the completion of restoration project.