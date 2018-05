Riyadh - The Saudi soccer national team beat Greece 2-0 in a friendly match yesterday (Tuesday). The match was played as they prepared for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Saudi Salem Al Dosari scored in the 19th minute and Mohammed Knou scored in 78 minutes. This is the second friendly match played by the Saudi team in the preparatory camp currently in the Kingdom of Spain, in the fourth phase of preparations for the World Cup.