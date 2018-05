RIYADH – Minister of Culture and Information Awwad Al-Awwad appointed Badr Al-Zahrani, executive president of General Commission for Audiovisual Media, replacing Ridha Al-Haider.



Abdullah Al-Maghlouth, spokesman of the ministry, said that the minister made the appointment after accepting the resignation of Al-Haider, who is accompanying his father on a treatment trip.



Al-Zahrani served as supervisor of the cinema sector at the commission.