Jeddah – Jeddah’s Hotel Galleria, part of the Elaf Group, a SEDCO Holding Group company and a leading provider of travel, tourism and hospitality services in the region, is now open. Its design has been inspired by the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II in Milan, Italy, built by architect Josep Mengoni in 1861. It is located on Tahlia Street.



The hotel is an ideal destination for visitors to Jeddah looking for the ultimate hospitality experience combined with the best of Arabic traditions, modern facilities and stunning architecture.



Ziyad Bin Mahfouz, CEO, Elaf Group, said: “The opening of Hotel Galleria by Elaf in Jeddah is in line with ongoing efforts to strengthen our leading presence in the KSA and the rest of the GCC. It provides an ideal destination for those seeking superior services, in a central, strategic location. The hotel is equipped with all modern facilities and provides a range of professional services, allowing guests to enjoy an unmatched experience.”



“For the hotel, customer satisfaction is top priority. It allows guests to relax and enjoy a range of the finest offerings, while basking in the beauty of the Red Sea. We hope to attract more and more visitors to our hotel and contribute to the growth of tourism in Jeddah,” he added.



The hotel offers unparalleled facilities for business meetings, with a range of world-class services and modern facilities for its guests. It has 364 rooms spanning 7 floors on two separate wings, enclosed by a vaulted glass and metal roof.



Guests will have access to luxurious banquet and events facilities, an executive lounge and other recreation options, including a fully equipped health club and spa. Four fine dining restaurants - The Kitchen, El-Vaquero, The Birdcage, Milano and Aqua, will provide the ultimate dining experience.