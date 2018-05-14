Dhahran -SAUDI International Petrochemical Company (Sipchem) organized the Dhahran Techno Valley (DTV) Partners Technical Exchange Workshop at the Sipchem Technology and Innovation Centre “Manar” in Dhahran.

This workshop aims to exchange information on the technical capabilities and aspirations of the DTV partner companies and to identify areas of collaboration among the research & development centers. The workshop was attended by 75 people from the DTV partners, Saudi Aramco, and KFUPM.

During this workshop, 11 of the research and development centers presented their views, capabilities, technical equipment, research project profile, and some other collaboration activities.

Participants also highlighted the sector challenges and opportunities to enhance the products research and development.

The event comes as Sipchem’s commitment toward promoting innovation and research environment. The company concluded last month its Riyadh-based workshop where Sipchem presented its technical capabilities and introduced some new grade of the polymers in the Saudi market.