Riyadh - National Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Abdul Aziz bin Ayyaf on Monday praised Director of the National Guard Development Project, Major General Frank Moth, and King Abdulaziz Medal of First Order.

This came during the reception of the Minister of National Guard on the occasion of the end of his term of office, and thanked him for his efforts.

For his part, Major General Frank Moth thanked and thanked the Minister of the National Guard and all the officials and employees of the National Guard for his constructive and fruitful cooperation.

The meeting was attended by the head of the military apparatus, Mohammed bin Khaled al-Nuhad, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of National Guard Ali bin Abdulrahman al-Anqari, the heads of the bodies and the charge d'affaires of the US Embassy in the Kingdom Christopher Hanzel, a number of embassy officials and the development project.