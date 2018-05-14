Makkah - Ministers and officials of Endowments and Islamic Affairs of the Islamic world, Members of the Executive Council of the Conference of Endowments and Islamic Affairs Ministers have expressed their thanks to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and HRH Crown Prince for the care being provided for Islam and Muslims, the constant support for the Executive Council and its members and for the generous hospitality accorded to them during the 11th session of the Executive Council Held in Makkah.





This came in a statement at the conclusion of the Council's 11th session, which was headed by the Minister of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance and President of the Executive Council Sheikh Saleh bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Al Al-Sheikh with participation of Ministers of Endowments and Islamic Affairs from Jordan, Pakistan, Egypt, Gambia, Indonesia, Kuwait, and Morocco, in addition to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.