Riyadh - Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Minister of State for Energy Affairs and President of the Executive Committee of the Saudi Energy Efficiency Center has assured the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's keenness on achieving sustainable development and its economic, social and environmental aspects, pointing out that the Ministry of Energy, Industry, and Mineral Resources and other relevant agencies have efficiently participated over the past three decades in a number of sustainable development meetings.





In a speech during the opening of the Sustainable Housing Forum and the inauguration ceremony of the Quality Assurance System and Sustainability Assessment, organized by the Ministry of Housing today in Riyadh, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said,'' I am pleased to express my thanks to the organizers of the Forum, wishing it will contribute to achieving the goal in the field of housing sustainability, and improving the quality of life for individuals and the society''.





The Minister of State for Energy Affairs also pointed out that a Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Housing and the Saudi Energy Efficiency Center was signed, which ensures the application of the outcomes of Saudi Energy Efficiency Program in projects implemented, supervised, funded, or supported by the Ministry.