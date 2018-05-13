Tunis - The football team of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Embassy in Tunisia won the Arab Diplomatic Brothers Cup in its second session after winning the final round on Saturday evening against the Moroccan Embassy team in penalties after the end of the original and extra times of the match with a draw.

At the end of the game, which was attended by the heads and directors of missions, Arab bodies accredited to Tunisia and a number of Arab athletes and media personnel, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the Republic of Tunisia, Mohammed bin Mahmoud Al Ali, handed over the Cup, gold medals to the Saudi team and silver medals to the Moroccan team. Shields and gifts were given to the rest of the participating teams.