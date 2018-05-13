Riyadh - Saudi-French Parliamentary Friendship Committee of the Shura Council headed by Prince Dr. Khalid bin Abdullah, Council Member and Chairman of the Committee met with a delegation from the Republic of France consisting of political, parliamentary, media, and business figures, currently on a visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.





At the outset of the meeting, Prince Dr. Khalid bin Abdullah welcomed the delegation, assuring deep-rooted Saudi-French relations in all fields, pointing out that France is one of the important and influential countries in the world.





After that, Chairman of the Committee briefed the delegation on the work mechanism of the Shura Council and its legislative and regulatory roles in enacting regulations and legislations and supervising the performance of government agencies.