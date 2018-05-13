JEDDAH – Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman crowned Jeddah’s Al-Ittihad as King’s Cup Champion and handed them the King’s Cup after they beat Harmah City’s Al-Faisali 3-1 at King Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz Sports City (Al-Jawhara) Stadium here on Saturday evening.



This is the ninth win for Al-Ittihad in its history.



The first and second half ended with a 1-1 draw. However, in the extra time, Al-Ittihad scored two more goals bringing their total score to three goals.



Earlier, on arrival at the stadium that was in a festive atmosphere with families attending the King’s Cup final for the first time, King Salman was received by Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, emir of Makkah and adviser to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, and Turki Bin Abdulmuhsin Al Asheikh, chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Sports Authority (GSA) and chairman of the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee, among other senior officials.



Then the King saw a photo exhibition entitled “The King’s Cup – a history depicted through photographs”.



Famous Saudi singer Muhammad Abu sang several national songs. This was followed by the Saudi sword dance (Al-Arda).