Riyadh - Saudi Karate athlete Omer Al-Hazmi won gold, during an Asian Under-17 as well as Undre-21 Years Championships, currently taking place, in Japanese Okinawa Islands.





Al-Hazmi defeated his Iranian counterpart Nivad Mohammed 5 to 1, in his endeavor to mine for gold.Both colleagues of Al-Hazmi, Nauwaf Al-Malki and Mohammed Al-Qarni have shown satisfaction with bronze, in fighting and AL kata, respectively.





The Saudi squad tally has rose to 5 medals, a gold, a silver and 3 bronze, as the second day of the championships concluded. Previously, Ahmed Al-Malki has secured silver to the Kingdom, in fighting competition and Sanad Sifyani won bronze, in fighting, too.