Khartoum - Secretary-General of the King Abdulaziz Foundation Dr. Fahd bin Abdullah Al-Samari and his accompanying delegation visited here today the Sudanese National Museum. During his tour in the museum, he was briefed on the archaeological contents and artifacts, which contain about 50,000 pieces, from pre-Islamic to post-Islamic periods.





Dr. Al-Samari also visited the Museum of the Presidential Palace in Khartoum, which is an important museum that contains historical references to the Presidential Palace.