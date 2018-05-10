Riyadh - The two parliamentary friendship committees of the Shura Council have met with two parliamentary delegations from the Kingdom of the Netherlands and the Republic of Albania at the Council's headquarters in Riyadh.



The Saudi-Dutch Parliamentary Friendship Committee chaired by the Chairman of the committee, Dr. Abdulmohsen bin Abdullah Al Al-Sheikh, has met with the Dutch parliamentary delegation headed by Joel Voordewind.



The Saudi-Albanian Parliamentary Friendship Committee of the Shura Council chaired by the Chairman of the Committee, Dr. Fayez bin Abdullah Al-Shihri, has held a meeting with the delegation of the Albanian Parliament headed by Deputy Speaker of the Albanian Parliament Edi Paloka.



During the meetings, they reviewed relations of cooperation between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom of the Netherlands and the Republic of Albania and discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation between the Shura Council, the Dutch Parliament and the Albanian Parliament in different fields.