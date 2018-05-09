Madinah - Prince Faisal bin Salman bin Abdulaziz,Governor Madinah Region,the head of Madinah Development Authority has opened the First International Conference on Humanizing Cities, in the presence Prince Saud bin Khalid Al-Faisal, the Deputy Governor of Madinah Region.



The opening ceremony of the Conference was attended by a number of officials and local and international figures at Taibah University Conferences Hall.



in his speech,Prince Faisal bin Salman assured that Madinah exceeded the theoretical side of humanization, and became concrete reality through projects with architectural, social, environmental and cultural features implemented by the Development Authority of Madinah.



He said " the development of these sites has an economic and social dimensions that allow small property owners to be engaged in the development system by investing individually or collectively. This offers many opportunities for small and medium enterprises which can contribute to economic and social sustainability and create new job opportunities for the citizens of Madinah.



Prince Faisal pointed out that the message of Prophet Mohammed, which emerged from Madinah, has laid the basics of living based on the appreciation and honor of human beings, as it also organized the humanitarian dealings between peoples throughout the ages.



He clarified that: The leadership of this country, since the period of the Founder late King Abdulaziz to his sons, the late kings after him,and up to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, has provided care and attention for the two Holy Mosques.



Prince Faisal pointed to the care and keenness of our leadership through its seeking to establish new cities and expand the urbanization in the existing cities in different regions of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to maintain the identity of each urban area, especially in Madinah, the First Capital of Islam.



He emphasized that there is no contradiction between the development of urban communities and old neighborhoods and the new construction while preserving the local identity, enhancing and developing it.



He added the "challenges lie in understanding the contents of identity and to allow the development within its parameters in order to accommodate developments and complete the process of development which has begun more than 1,400 years ago.



Then,Governor of Madinah Prince Faisal, the Deputy Governor Prince Saud, a number of princes, and guests of the Conference watched a visual presentation about the humanization of cities from a global perspective.