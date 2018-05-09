Riyadh - Saudi Arabia’s air defenses intercepted today (Wednesday) two ballistic missiles fired by the Iran-backed Houthi militias towards the capital Riyadh.



Hours earlier, Saudi-led Arab coalition spokesman Colonel Turki al-Maliki said, air defenses had also intercepted a ballistic missile originating from Yemen and targeting the southern city of Jazan.



There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.



Col. Turki Al-Maliki also blamed the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen for the attack.