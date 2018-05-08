Riyadh - Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdul Aziz, the Governor of Riyadh Region, inaugurated 19 parks and gardens on an area of more than 159 thousand square meters, yesterday (Monday).



They were executed by the Secretariat of Riyadh within a number of neighborhoods of the capital as part of the Secretariat's efforts to enhance the human dimension in the city and the implementation of environmental and entertainment projects that have a positive impact on improving the quality of life of the population and improving the level of services provided to them.