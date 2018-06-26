Riyadh - The head of the delegation of French National Assembly, Member of the Assembly for French residents overseas and a member of the French-Saudi Friendship Committee of the Assembly Amal Amelia Lakrafi has expressed her appreciation for the decisions taken by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's leadership to enhance the role of Saudi women to be active members of the society and to participate in the reform and development march, lauding in this regard the decision allowing women to drive vehicles applied yesterday (Monday).





This came during a meeting of the Saudi-French Parliamentary Friendship Committee, chaired by the Council's Member who is also the Chairman of the Committee, Prince Dr. Khalid bin Abdullah bin Mishari, at the Council's headquarters in Riyadh today, with members of the French National Assembly headed by Amal Amelia Lakrafi as part of their current visit to the Kingdom.



At the outset of the meeting, Prince Dr. Khalid affirmed distinguished relations between the two countries in various fields as well as parliamentary relations between the Saudi Shura Council and the French Parliament as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness Crown Prince is going towards making achievements in the framework of its ambitious reform program, pointing to the leadership's determination in the Kingdom to overcome all obstacles to achieve the goals set by the Kingdom's vision 2030.





The Prince pointed out that the decision allowing women to drive vehicles comes within the efforts being exerted by the Government which seeks to provide all requirements to strengthen the status and role of women in accordance with the principles of Islamic Sharia, praising the great role of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and HRH Crown Prince in maintaining the constants in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia based on the teachings of Islam and continuing the march of reform at all levels.





Finally, Prince Dr. Khalid affirmed that the Kingdom has witnessed a qualitative leap and a number of political, economic and social reforms since the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques has ascended the throne in the country.